Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.19

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$111.19 and last traded at C$109.22, with a volume of 736224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$107.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. In related news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.90, for a total transaction of C$380,027.70. Insiders sold 69,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,409 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
