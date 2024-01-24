Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $453.61

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $453.61 and last traded at $451.89, with a volume of 25101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $444.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.40.

Lennox International Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472 in the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $5,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

