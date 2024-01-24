Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $4.02. Rumble shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 2,305,130 shares.
Rumble Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.