Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $4.02. Rumble shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 2,305,130 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 126,120 shares during the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

