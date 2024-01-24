JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.82

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 5225123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.