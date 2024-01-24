Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 170142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $53,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

