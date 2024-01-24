iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.36

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.36 and last traded at $93.32, with a volume of 11334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $482,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

