First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

FPF stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $247,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.