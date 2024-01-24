First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
FPF stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.