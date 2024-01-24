Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
