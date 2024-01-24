Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

