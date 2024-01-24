Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.