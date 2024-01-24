Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.63.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.