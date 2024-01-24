360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Price Performance
About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.