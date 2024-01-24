CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 28th.
CD Private Equity Fund II is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.
