Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Plans GBX 22.50 Dividend

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impellam Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Impellam Group stock opened at GBX 853.26 ($10.84) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 769.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 712.69. Impellam Group has a 12-month low of GBX 580 ($7.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39. The stock has a market cap of £380.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.39.

About Impellam Group

Impellam Group plc provides staffing solutions, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Managed Services and STEM. The Global Managed Services segment engages in the provision of multi-disciplinary workforce solutions under the Guidant Global, Comensura, and Flexy brand names.

