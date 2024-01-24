JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Plc (LON:JEMA) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Plc (LON:JEMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Stock Down 0.1 %

JEMA stock opened at GBX 130.16 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,995.00 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec has a twelve month low of GBX 91.10 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.40 ($1.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.66.

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Europe Middle East & Africa Securities Plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

