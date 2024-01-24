Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 123 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.29. The company has a market capitalization of $497.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

