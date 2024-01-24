Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,555 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,425,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,533,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

