Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

