Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

