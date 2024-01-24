Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

