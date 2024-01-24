Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,056 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BR opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $207.42. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

