Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 100 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $288.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.04 and its 200 day moving average is $258.38. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $288.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

