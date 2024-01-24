Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525 over the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.