OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 890 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,048. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

