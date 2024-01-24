OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,071,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

GDX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.