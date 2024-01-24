OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $517,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

