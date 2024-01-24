Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Agilysys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 184.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $29,179.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,517 shares of company stock worth $45,169,960 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.