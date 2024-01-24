Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Agilysys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 184.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $29,179.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,517 shares of company stock worth $45,169,960 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

