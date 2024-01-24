OMG Network (OMG) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $91.14 million and $18.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00078252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00027064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001469 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

