SOMESING Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $54.32 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,166,466 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

