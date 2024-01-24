Brokers Set Expectations for Chewy, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.
Chewy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 992.75, a P/E/G ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.94.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 867.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.