W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

