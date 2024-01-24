International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

