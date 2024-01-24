SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

