SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

