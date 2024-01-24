RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.80

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RWS Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £928.07 million, a PE ratio of -3,549.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.40 ($5.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.83) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

