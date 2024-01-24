Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.
Invesco Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.97%.
IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
