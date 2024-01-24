Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raises Dividend to $3.45 Per Share

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 3.4546 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. Mondi has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 29th. The 10-11 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.