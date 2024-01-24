VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $12.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. VTEX traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 122266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX
VTEX Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
