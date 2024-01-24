VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $12.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. VTEX traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 122266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VTEX by 314.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 173,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter worth $3,245,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

