Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.37

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 117660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

KD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

