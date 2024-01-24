Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.76

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 12885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Get Vontier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.