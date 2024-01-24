Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.370-6.430 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $362.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

