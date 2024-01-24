General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of high single digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.28 billion. General Electric also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Shares of GE opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

