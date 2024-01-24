Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.72 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance
LON:SEQI opened at GBX 83.68 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.25. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.20 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,388.90.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sequoia Economic Infrastructure
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.