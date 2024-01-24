Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £498.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.78. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
