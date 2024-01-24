Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £498.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.78. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

