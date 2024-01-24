Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OVBC stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

