SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SMBK opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $399.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SmartFinancial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 119.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,415 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

