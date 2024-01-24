Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,947,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 15,750 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $90,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,947,747.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 45.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,954,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 164,471 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSEC

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.