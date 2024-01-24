Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $202.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,573.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

