Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Community Heritage Financial Price Performance
Shares of CMHF opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Community Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.17.
Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.
About Community Heritage Financial
Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.
