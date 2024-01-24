United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.48. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in United Airlines by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,927,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 140.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after acquiring an additional 357,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 32.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

