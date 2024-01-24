Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 14th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Activity
In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar purchased 13,692 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar purchased 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 24.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
