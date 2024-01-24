Bank of Hawaii Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

